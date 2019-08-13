Camarena (undisclosed) was released by the Yankees on Tuesday.

Camarena will head to the open market after posting a 6.27 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with an 88:22 K:BB over 99 innings this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's yet to pitch in the majors, though he's pitched at Triple-A in each of the last four seasons.

