Daniel Carbonell: Cut loose by Giants
Carbonell was released by the Giants on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The 27-year-old stalled out at Double-A, spending the majority of the previous three seasons there and struggling to a combined .188/.227/.273 line across 115 games. Carbonell will look to latch on elsewhere as organizational depth.
