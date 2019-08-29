Coulombe was released by the Brewers on Thursday.

Coulombe has spent the entire season at Triple-A, posting a combined 4.79 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB across 35.2 innings between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and San Antonio. The 29-year-old owns a career 4.27 ERA across parts of five big-league seasons (143.1 innings) and will look to latch on elsewhere as organizational bullpen depth.

