Daniel Hudson: Cut loose by Rays
Hudson was released by Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hudson was recently informed that he wouldn't be included on the team's Opening Day roster and now he will look to latch on with another organization. The right-hander has appeared in over 60 games each of the past three seasons, including 71 with the Pirates in 2017. During those contests, he posted a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 66:33 K:BB over 61.2 innings of relief.
