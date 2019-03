Hudson was released by the Angels on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hudson joined the Angels on a minor-league deal in February but gave up six runs (five earned) and three home runs across 6.2 innings at spring training. The 32-year-old had a 4.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 46 innings with the Dodgers last season, and is now free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.