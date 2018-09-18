Daniel Missaki: Cut loose by Brewers

Missaki (elbow) was released by the Brewers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers received Missaki from the Mariners as part of a package for Adam Lind, though he never pitched for any of Milwaukee's affiliates thanks to a second Tommy John procedure he underwent in 2015. He'll look to latch on elsewhere once he gets back to full health.

