Norris was granted his unconditional release by the Cubs on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Norris was designated for assignment by the Cubs last weekend, and he'll seek out other opportunities as a free agent after going unclaimed on waivers. The southpaw made 27 appearances (one start) for the Cubs to begin the season, and he logged a 6.90 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 30 innings.