Palka signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Sunday.

The 31-year-old outfielder is expected to report to Triple-A Syracuse as he begins his second stint in the Mets organization after spending the 2022 campaign in New York's farm system. Before he was cut loose by the Red Sox in July, Palka slashed .233/.309/.410 with 12 home runs in 314 plate appearances for Boston's Triple-A affiliate in Worcester.