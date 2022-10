Coulombe (hip) elected free agency Thursday after he was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old underwent season-ending surgery to repair the labrum in his left hip in June, and Minnesota opted to remove him from the 40-man roster heading into the offseason. Coulombe allowed two runs over 12.1 frames this year prior to the injury, and he posted a 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB across 29 appearances in 2021.