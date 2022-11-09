Duffy (forearm) had his $7 million club option for 2023 declined by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander didn't see big-league action in 2022 after he re-signed with Los Angeles in March. Duffy was acquired from the Royals at the 2021 trade deadline, but he never took the field for the Dodgers while he battled forearm issues. The 33-year-old had a 2.51 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB across 61 innings for Kansas City in 2021 prior to the injury, and he'll now head to free agency without having pitched in the majors in well over a year.