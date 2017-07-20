Danny Espinosa: Released by Angels
Espinosa was released by the Angels on Thursday.
The Angels ended the Espinosa experiment last weekend, designating him for assignment, and the 30-year-old is now free to explore other opportunities. Espinosa was a net positive at second base, but his struggles at the plate during his time with Anaheim (.162/.237/.276) far overshadowed his contributions in the field. Look for him to latch on with another club on a minor-league deal.
