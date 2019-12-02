Play

Hultzen was non-tendered by the Cubs on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hultzen appeared in six games for the Cubs last season, all in September. He didn't allow a run over 3.1 innings of work, fanning five and walking two over that stretch. Given his limited big-league experience and past shoulder injuries, he may need to accept a minor-league deal to pitch in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories