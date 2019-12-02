Danny Hultzen: Heads to free agency
Hultzen was non-tendered by the Cubs on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hultzen appeared in six games for the Cubs last season, all in September. He didn't allow a run over 3.1 innings of work, fanning five and walking two over that stretch. Given his limited big-league experience and past shoulder injuries, he may need to accept a minor-league deal to pitch in 2020.
More News
-
Cubs' Danny Hultzen: Set for first career callup•
-
Cubs' Danny Hultzen: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Danny Hultzen: Joins Cubs on minor-league deal•
-
Mariners' Danny Hultzen: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Mariners' Danny Hultzen: Could miss extended time•
-
Mariners' Danny Hultzen: Shut down with sore shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...