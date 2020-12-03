Santana (elbow) was non-tendered by the Rangers on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 30-year-old appeared in only 15 games during the 2020 season before going down with the elbow injury, and he was given an eight-month recovery timeline after undergoing surgery in September. Santana played all over the field and had a .283/.324/.534 slash line with 28 homers and 21 stolen bases in 2019, but he crashed hard during his limited action in 2020. The lengthy recovery means he won't be ready for the start of the season as he attempts to find a new team.