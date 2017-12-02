Danny Santana: Non-tendered by Braves
The Braves declined to tender Santana (quadriceps) a contract for 2018, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Santana flashed a bit of promise with the Twins a few years ago, but he's been unable to follow up in subsequent seasons. A poor batting eye has held him back (4.0 percent walk rate, 23.1 percent strikeout rate for career), but Santana has some speed and could land a bench role out of spring training, if healthy.
