Santana (elbow) is scheduled to hold a showcase for interested teams Thursday in Miami, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The veteran switch hitter has already held some individual workouts this offseason, but the showcase event should allow Santana to address any lingering concerns teams may have about his health. Santana missed most of the abbreviated 2020 campaign due to a right elbow injury that later required reconstructive surgery in September. At that time of his procedure, Santana was projected to be sidelined for around eight months, but the 30-year-old is apparently confident that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. Though Santana is only two years removed from a 28-homer, 21-steal campaign in which he batted .283 over 130 games with Texas, he'll likely have to settle for a part-time role as a utility man no matter where he lands.