Atlanta released Young (undisclosed) on Wednesday.

Young compiled a 1.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in eight relief appearances for Atlanta earlier this season before being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 16. He was deactivated at Triple-A in late June and was later moved to the full-season injured list, though Atlanta hasn't disclosed the nature of his injury. Since he wasn't due to pitch again in 2023, Atlanta opted to release Young in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Seth Elledge, whose contract was selected from Gwinnett on Wednesday.