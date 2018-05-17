Dante Bichette Jr.: Heads to independent league
Bichette signed with the St. Paul Saints of the independent American Association, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Bichette was cut loose from the Rockies in spring training and failed to latch on elsewhere via a minor-league deal. The 25-year-old spent most of the last three seasons at Double-A in the Yankees' organization, never earning a promotion to Triple-A.
