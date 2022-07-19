The Brewers released Dahl from his minor-league contract July 11.
After re-signing with Milwaukee over the winter on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league spring training, Dahl failed to win a spot on the Opening Day roster and opened the campaign at Triple-A Nashville. Though the historically injury-prone Dahl enjoyed good health at Nashville, he was unable to earn a call-up to the Brewers despite submitting a .294/.357/.468 slash line (120 wRC+). Dahl's pedigree and strong production at the MLB level earlier in his career with the Rockies should allow him to find an opportunity elsewhere, but the 28-year-old still looks to be a long way off from re-emerging as an everyday player in the majors.