Dahl exercised his August 15 opt out in his minor league contact Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Dahl will become a free agent again after he opted out of his contract with the Nationals on Monday. The outfielder has batted .248 with 10 homers, 51 RBI, 54 runs and four stolen bases over 85 games in Triple-A this season. Dahl could provide a lefty bat for a team in contention down the stretch.