The Yankees recently released Hale, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.

New York didn't announce the transaction prior to the league-wide roster freeze, but Hale presumably requested his release after the team assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on March 25. Hale had re-signed with the Yankees on a minor-league deal in January and faced long odds to break camp as a member of the Opening Day roster.

