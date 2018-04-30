David Hale: Elects free agency
Hale cleared outright waivers Monday and elected to become a free agent.
Hale was designated for assignment by the Twins over the weekend. Rather than accept his outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester, Hale opted to hit the open market. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.
