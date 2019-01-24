Hale agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Max Wildstein of Gotham Sports Network reports.

Hale had two separate stints in the majors with New York in 2018 before he was cut loose in July to pursue an opportunity in the Korea Baseball Organization. Rather than heading back overseas, Hale will look to again secure a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen as a long reliever. Hale could be open to reporting to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he fails to break camp with the big club.

