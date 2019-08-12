David Paulino: Released by Blue Jays
Paulino (undisclosed) was released by the Blue Jays on Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Paulino, who was acquired from the Astros in the Roberto Osuna trade last season, was cut loose after being designated for assignment last week and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-June with an undisclosed injury; he posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings with Triple-A Buffalo prior to getting hurt.
More News
-
Blue Jays' David Paulino: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' David Paulino: Shut down with injury•
-
Blue Jays' David Paulino: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' David Paulino: Could get setup work•
-
Blue Jays' David Paulino: Stumbles against O's•
-
Blue Jays' David Paulino: Activated from DL; called up to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...