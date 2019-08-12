Paulino (undisclosed) was released by the Blue Jays on Monday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Paulino, who was acquired from the Astros in the Roberto Osuna trade last season, was cut loose after being designated for assignment last week and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-June with an undisclosed injury; he posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings with Triple-A Buffalo prior to getting hurt.

