Peralta elected free agency on May 10 after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs.

Peralta inked a minor-league deal with the Cubs in late February but was brought along slowly as he recovered from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last October on his left elbow. He slashed just .217/.341/.348 with two home runs in 20 games with Triple-A Iowa and hit only .259/.294/.381 in 2023 with the Dodgers. The 36-year-old will look to latch on with another organization seeking outfield depth.