Phelps will head to the open market this winter after the Phillies declined his option Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies picked up Phelps at the deadline to address their struggling bullpen, but the unit's issues were evidently contagious. After opening the year with a 2.77 ERA in 13.0 innings as a Brewer, he posted a 12.91 ERA in 7.2 innings as a Phillie. Much of that appears to be small-sample variance, however, as a full 50 percent of the fly balls he allowed with his new team cleared the fence. Phelps may be 34 years old, but he owns a 3.24 ERA over the last four seasons combined and should be able to find a suitor as a free agent.