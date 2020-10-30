Robertson (elbow) became a free agent after the Phillies declined his team option Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Rather than pay the veteran $12 million for his services next season, the Phillies will pay him a $2 million buyout to get his contract off the books. The 35-year-old righty will wind up making $184,000 per pitch over the course of his contract with the Phillies, as he landed on the injured list after throwing just 6.2 innings in 2019 and wound up requiring Tommy John surgery. He underwent the procedure late enough into that year that he was unable to return at any point in 2020. Injury and age risk will certainly suppress Robertson's market this winter, though there should still be plenty of interest in a pitcher with a career 2.90 ERA and 137 saves.
