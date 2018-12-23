David Robertson: Looking for three years
Robertson is looking to sign a three-year deal while interested clubs want to keep any deal at two years, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Robertson is hoping to stay in the northeast and has at least two regional suitors, with Boston and Philadelphia both looking to add the erstwhile closer.
