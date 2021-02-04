Robertson (elbow) will have a throwing showcase for scouts next Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The 35-year-old covered 6.2 innings for the Phillies during 2019 and required Tommy John surgery in August of that year, leading to the team declining his $12 million club option for 2021 earlier this offseason. Robertson last saw extensive action in 2018 with the Yankees an delivered a 3.23 EAR, 1.03 WHIP and 91:26 K:BB over 69.2 innings while recording five saves and 21 holds. Assuming all goes well in the showcase, he shouldn't have a problem securing at least a minor-league deal somewhere for the upcoming campaign.