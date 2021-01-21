Robertson (elbow) threw a bullpen Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Robertson was shut down at the end of August after a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and his team option was declined by the Phillies after the end of the 2020 season. The right-hander's bullpen session was his first of the offseason, although he's planning a showcase for teams in early February. Robertson underwent his procedure in August of 2019 and could return to game action early in the 2021 campaign if he's able to find a roster spot during the offseason.

