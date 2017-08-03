David Rollins: Released by Cubs
The Cubs released Rollins (undisclosed) from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
The Cubs sent reliever Justin Grimm to Iowa and subsequently released the 27-year-old Rollins who is currently on the disabled list and has posted an uninspiring 5.79 ERA over 42 innings at Triple-A this season. He'll likely link up with another club's minor-league affiliate for the remainder of the 2017 campaign.
