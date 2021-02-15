Lugo signed a contract Monday with the Guadalajara Mariachis of the Mexican League.
Lugo will continue his career outside of affiliated ball after he elected free agency in November, just over two months after the Tigers booted him from the 40-man roster. The Mexican League season isn't scheduled to get underway until the summer, so Lugo is unlikely to resurface in the majors in 2021 even if he plays well for the Guadalajara club. The 26-year-old infielder failed to impress in multiple stints at the big-league level with Detroit over the past three seasons, slashing a collective .236/.270/.358 with seven home runs in 400 career plate appearances.