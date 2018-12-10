Dayan Viciedo: Stays overseas

Viciedo re-signed Sunday with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league on a three-year, $10 million contract, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

A prospect of repute while coming up as a member of the White Sox organization, Viciedo failed to live up to his pedigree during his five-year run in the big leagues from 2010 to 2014, slashing .254/.298/.424 across 1,798 plate appearances. He's since become one of the top sluggers in the NPB and may have drawn interest from MLB teams had he elected to return stateside, but Viciedo ultimately elected to stay in Japan. With his new contract set to take him through his age-32 season, the window for Viciedo to resurface in affiliated ball may have closed.

