Dayan Viciedo: Stays overseas
Viciedo re-signed Sunday with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league on a three-year, $10 million contract, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
A prospect of repute while coming up as a member of the White Sox organization, Viciedo failed to live up to his pedigree during his five-year run in the big leagues from 2010 to 2014, slashing .254/.298/.424 across 1,798 plate appearances. He's since become one of the top sluggers in the NPB and may have drawn interest from MLB teams had he elected to return stateside, but Viciedo ultimately elected to stay in Japan. With his new contract set to take him through his age-32 season, the window for Viciedo to resurface in affiliated ball may have closed.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...