Strange-Gordon will become a free agent after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 33-year-old has now spent time in Triple-A with both the Cubs and Brewers this season but has earned a big-league call-up from neither organization. Strange-Gordon hit .233 with three stolen bases and nine RBI in 116 at-bats with Triple-A Iowa. Whether he draws interest from another organization remains to be seen.
