DeShields was non-tendered by the Indians on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rangers last offseason but continued to struggle offensively in 2020 with a .628 OPS in 37 games. DeShields still provides strong defense in center field but may need to settle for a minor-league deal.
