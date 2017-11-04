Guerra declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake and will become a free agent, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Guerra didn't make much of an impact with the Angels in 2017, posting a 4.68 ERA over 25 innings. Instead of joining Salt Lake on assignment, he's opted to head to free agency and will look to latch on with another big league team prior to the 2018 campaign.

