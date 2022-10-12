Rodriguez elected free agency Oct. 6 following the conclusion of the season.
Rodriguez was summoned from the minors in April and September, making one appearance for Minnesota during both of his brief call-up periods while giving up five runs (three earned) over 7.2 total innings. The 30-year-old right-hander will be looking to land a minor-league deal with the Twins or another organization this winter.
