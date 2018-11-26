Derek Dietrich: Hits open market

Dietrich elected to become a free agent Monday.

Dietrich will hit the open market after being designated for assignment by the Marlins last week and subsequently passing through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old utility man hit .265/.330/.421 with 16 homers across 149 games in 2018. Dietrich should draw some interest this offseason given his prior major-league experience coupled with his ability to play multiple positions.

