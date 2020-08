Dietrich was granted his released from the Cubs on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old entered camp with the Reds as a non-roster invitee, but he exercised his opt out July 20 and subsequently latched on with the Cubs. Dietrich had a .187/.328/.462 slash line with 19 homers in 113 games for Cincinnati last season, and he'll continue to search for an major-league opportunity.