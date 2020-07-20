Dietrich exercised the opt out clause in his contract and was released by the Reds on Monday.

It was presumably clear to Dietrich that he wouldn't be filling a significant role for the Reds this season when he was sent to the team's alternate camp site on Saturday. The veteran has produced an above-average batting line in six straight seasons, with his rather lopsided .187/.328/.462 line last season still good for a 102 wRC+, so he should generate at least some interest on the open market as a bench option.