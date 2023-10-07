Hill elected to become a free agent Monday.
Hill played in only 13 major-league games with the Nationals this season and heads to the open market with a weak .229/.279/.314 career big-league batting line in 304 plate appearances. The 27-year-old outfielder will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract this winter.
