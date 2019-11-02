Holland is now a free agent after the Cubs declined to exercise his club option for the 2020 season.

Holland was acquired by the Cubs from the Giants ahead of the trade deadline, but he posted worse numbers after the move with a 6.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB over 15.2 innings for Chicago. The 33-year-old began the season as a starter before being shifted to the bullpen and ended up finishing the year as somewhat of a left-handed specialist.