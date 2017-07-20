Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Absent from Thursday lineup

Pollock is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

No other reason than rest was given for Pollock's day off, so it's probably just a maintenance breather during the afternoon contest. Since returning July 4, Pollock is just 8-for-37 (.216) with a solo home run, though he does have three stolen bases, a good sign that he'll offer his normally top-shelf fantasy production in time. Gregor Blanco takes his place in center field, batting eighth.

