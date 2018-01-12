Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Avoids arbitration with D-backs
Pollock agreed to a one-year, $7.75 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
This is Pollock's final arbitration offseason, as he will be a free agent after the 2018 season. The 30-year-old outfielder is a reliable power/speed threat when healthy, but since reaching the majors, he has only eclipsed 100 games played in odd years (2013, 2015, 2017), and he as only topped 140 games in a season once (2015). He figures to hit first or second for the Diamondbacks all season, and should be a solid OF2 in mixed leagues when healthy.
