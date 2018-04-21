Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Back in action Saturday
Pollock (hand) is in the lineup Saturday against the Padres.
Pollock had missed a game with a minor hand issue but is already able to return to the lineup. He'll play center field and hit cleanup Saturday.
