Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Back in action Tuesday

Pollock (lower body) is starting in center field and hitting third Tuesday against the Phillies.

Pollock is back in action after missing Monday's series opener with what the Diamondbacks called lower-body tiredness. The 30-year-old, who is hitting .283/.344/.551 with 15 homers and 10 stolen bases this season, will face righty Nick Pivetta in his first game back.

