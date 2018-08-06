Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Battling lower-body tiredness

Pollock is out for the game due to lower-body tiredness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's unclear what exactly that means, but Pollock appears to be just generally sore and needing a rest rather than battling any particular injury. He's hit just .205 over his last 10 games. The issue does not appear to be a significant one and he expects to return to the lineup Tuesday.

