Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Begins rehab assignment Friday
Pollock (thumb) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Reno on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Pollock will man center field for the Aces on Friday, marking the first time back on the field since suffering the sprained left thumb in mid-May. Prior to the rehab outing, Pollock said that he felt great with where everything is at and that "every step of the way has been a breeze." He will require an extended stay with Reno, as it's likely he will compete in a slate of minor-league games before returning to Arizona, but his eventual return doesn't appear to be too far off.
