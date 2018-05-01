Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Blasts three homers against Dodgers

Pollock mashed three solo homers in a 3-for-5 game Monday against the Dodgers.

Of Pollock's nine home runs, five now come between two games, as Pollock already lit up the Dodgers for a multi-homer game back on April 14th. If Jarrod Dyson and Paul Goldschmidt hadn't gone a combined 1-for-9 in front of him on Monday night, it could have been an even bigger game, but I'm sure he's happy with the three homers -- and the win to pad Arizona's lead in the NL West. Pollock has been a big part of that hot Arizona start, as he now owns a .291/.351/.670 batting line.