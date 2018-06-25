Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Cleared to resume baseball activities

Pollock (thumb) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Doctors were not ready to give Pollock the go-ahead when they evaluated him last Monday, but he apparently made enough progress in the week since to get the green light. Pollock still has several steps to go before he is ready to resume playing for the Diamondbacks, but he should have a chance to resume playing for the big club before the end of July.

