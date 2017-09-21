Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Continues homer binge Wednesday

Pollock went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.

Petco Park has been a tough environment for hitters in the past, but it didn't hinder Pollock one bit during the Diamondbacks' three-game series loss. The outfielder reached base eight times during the series and collected four extra-base hits, including three home runs.